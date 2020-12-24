Smile of the Day 12.24.20

Hadley Aburto, Muskogee
Hadley's mother says Hadley loves her cat Cheebie.
son of Clarence and Helen Guthrie, died Wednesday December 23, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. He was 53. Services are pending with Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Dr. Deary Vaughn, 84, left us December 15, 2020. Hour of Remembrance will be Tuesday, 11:00 AM, Antioch Temple of Hope. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Visitation Monday, 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, ONLY. biglowfunerals.com
Jewell L. Jackson, 99, left us Tuesday. You may visit her on Tuesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, at 2:00 PM, St. Joseph Catholic Church. biglowfunerals.com
Mary Evelyn Webb was born July 2, 1933 to Alfred and Mamie (Staton) Jackson in Braggs, Oklahoma. She attended school in Braggs and Muskogee graduating from Central High as a part of the Class of 1951. She worked for many banks and a few other places as a bookkeeper and finally, retired from …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.