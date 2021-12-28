Smile of the Day 12.28.21

Arabella Kaiser, Wagoner
Crystal Kaiser says "dinosaurs, princesses and her little sister" makes Arabella smile.
67, of Taft, departed this life on 12/18/2021. You may visit him on Thursday, 12/30/2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee., and biglowfunerals.com
66, of Muskogee, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, 12/16/2021. Visitation Monday 12/27/2021, 1PM to 6PM in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee., Funeral Tuesday, 12/28/2021 11AM at LifePoint Church in Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
73, former Muskogee resident, left us on Monday 12/13/2021. Visitation 12/28/2021, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and Memorial Service 12/29/2021, 11:00 AM, both in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
