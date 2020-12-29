Smile of the Day 12.29.20

David Hill, Warner
David's mother Sheena says "everything makes this kid smile. Most importantly, just being alive makes him smile. He wears a beautiful smile."
Janice Marie (Sexton) Boehm Hiser passed away on December 26, 2020. Funeral Services: 2 pm Saturday, Jan 2 at Shiloh Assembly of God Church. Viewing at Mallory Chapel in Porum (mallorymartinfuneralhome.com for viewing schedule)
Date of Death:12/21/2020 Born: 10/8/1943 Age: 77 Service: On a later date Full obit can be read at www.shipmanfuneralhomes.com
88, died at home Thursday, December 24, 2020. Viewing 9-7 PM Wednesday, 12/30/20, Family Visitation 4-7 PM 12/30/20 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1 PM Thursday, 12/31/20 First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial Hitchita Cemetery.
son of Clarence and Helen Guthrie, died Wednesday December 23, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. He was 53. Services are pending with Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
