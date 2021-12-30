Smile of the Day 12.30.21

Amari Davis, Muskogee
Amari's grandmother Debra says what makes Amari smile is "is lights, tree decorations, climbing everything!"
Karl Wilbur Miller, 92, died December 3, 2021 at Corn Heritage Village care center in Corn, OK. He lived in Muskogee County for nearly 50 years before moving to western Oklahoma in 2017. Karl was born to Charles Homer and Ruth Rebecca (Holtzer) Miller on March 2, 1929 near Greensburg, PA. Gr…
Mick Miller, 68, of Muskogee, died April 7, 2020, at the Wagoner Care Center in Wagoner, OK. Mick was born in Greensburg, PA, on January 8, 1952, the oldest child of Karl W. and Evelyn D. (Hoffman) Miller. He attended Hempfield Township schools until 1968 when the family moved to McLain, OK.…
age 45 of Stilwell, OK. Machine Operator for Schwan's Foods. Died Saturday, December 25th, 2021 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 11:30am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 1:30pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Retired Security Officer. Died December 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 4th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Towie Cemetery. Visitation January 3rd from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
60, Educator, passed Tuesday, December 28. Visitation: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, First Baptist Church Memorial service: 3PM, Friday, Dec. 31, First Baptist Church Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
