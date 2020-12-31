Smile of the Day 12.31.20

Jaxton McGowin, Gore
Jaxton's mom Marti says he always smiles "when he holds his baby sister Maddilyn."
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 1:43 pm
Donnie was from Elm Grove Rd., Muskogee, OK. Survived by wife Shirley and daughter Cherie and a host of family and friends. Visitation at Add'vantage Funeral Service 01/03/21 3pm-6pm. Gravesite Service at Elm Grove Cemetery 01/04/2021at1pm
53, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 Viewing 9 AM-4 PM Wednesday, 12/30/20 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10:30 AM on Thursday, 12/31/20 at Hitchta Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Council Hill Cemetery.
87, retired Muskogee Firefighter and husband of Sandy McGuire passed away Friday 12/25/2020. Services pending at this time. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
