Smile of the Day 12.31.21

Brynlee Jo King, Leander, Texas
Brynlee's mom Brook said Brynlee's smiling because "she got her favorite chips."
Died Thursday December 23, 2021. Memorial Service 1 pm Sunday January 2, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
died Monday December 27, 2021 in Tahlequah. Funeral service 2 pm Monday, January 3, 2022 at Community Gospel Center in Fort Gibson. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Fort Gibson.
Service will be, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Precious Memories Chapel of House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Service streamed, Facebook live Spiritual Sister The family has been cared for by House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.