Smile of the Day

Overcast with showers at times. High 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 9:43 am
Shoulders
Macy Shoulders, Muskogee
Billie McGeehon says Macy's smiling because "she just graduated from OSU and went right to work!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.