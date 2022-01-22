Some local churches revert to online services

Two Muskogee churches have reported doing virtual worship services out of renewed concern for COVID-19 surges.
More could follow.
The board of Muskogee Church canceled in-person worship for Jan. 16 and will not have in-person worship Sunday.
"A team of people are coming in and running service online, as well as doing a lot of pastoral care through phone calls and communication," said Pastor Drew Dinnel. "The biggest reason is that cases are simply high. We see it affecting around our congregation. When it comes to elderly in our church and families, we want to make sure we do the best we can to protect them."
Dinnel said the Nazarene congregation has had the policy throughout the pandemic.
"If there are a significant number of cases popping up, especially after services, we go ahead and go virtual for a little while, to keep it from spreading in the congregation," he said. "Last time we had to go virtual was in December of 2020, the last time we had significant cases around us. We've been practicing hand sanitizing and encouraging mask usage throughout."
The church also changed the way it does offering, he said. Instead of passing a plate, the church has a donation box and encourages members to contribute online.
"The hardest part is that we're in a weird middle ground right now," Dinnel said. "We know that COVID will be around for a while. When we have a surge like we have right now, it was time for us to take a step back."
Presbyterian Church of Muskogee's session voted on Jan. 13 to pause in-person worship until mid-February.
On Tuesday, The Rev. Tim Blodgett, general presbyter of the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery requested that Presbyterian Churches in the area pause in-person worship and have online-only worship and activities for the next two weeks. The Presbytery includes churches in Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Tahlequah.
Blodgett said pausing in-person worship could “allow COVID-19 case numbers to peak and and begin to decline.”
“Even churches that have diligently promoted safety measures — masks, social distancing, vaccinations and staying home when possibly infected — are experiencing numerous cases,” Blodgett said in the letter. “The virus is simply too prevalent and infectious.”
Trinity United Methodist Church in Muskogee will have its regular worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. However, the congregation will meet after worship to decide whether to revert back to online-only services, said the Rev. Cody Robinson, Trinity pastor.
“That’s not a call I can make on my own,” Robinson said.
He said no church members have been affected lately by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
However, he said he has talked with people every day who have been infected.
“One of my best friends from undergrad, in college, passed away this week from secondary complications from COVID,” Robinson said. “He had a stroke, and he was only 29. He was double-vaccinated and boosted. He did the five-day mandatory quarantine. He went back to work on Monday and died Wednesday morning. This was in Tulsa/Broken Arrow.”
Robinson said he went to the Three Rivers Health Center to be tested earlier this week.
“And I stayed in that line to get a COVID test for three hours,” he said. “It seems the people in our city are taking it a little more seriously.”
