Soper becomes Eagle Scout

Henry Soper has earned the status of Eagle Scout at the age of 14 on Feb. 23. Henry is the son of Jason and Katy Soper of Oklahoma City, the grandson of Dr. Michael and Sherry Soper of Muskogee and Paula Soper of Tulsa.

