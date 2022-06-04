People needing wheelchairs, walkers, canes or crutches can find good, used items through Muskogee's Spare Parts program.
"We're called Spare Parts because we take almost anything and reuse, recycle, rebuild," said Cindy McAdoo, who oversees the program.
Spare Parts began about 20 years ago as part of Muskogee Cooperative Ministries. McAdoo said she has been with it for about 10 years.
"The idea was that a lot of churches had a lot of equipment, like walkers or wheelchairs, we wanted to centralize all that stuff," she said.
McAdoo said that when MCM folded, she asked if Spare Parts could operate under the Good Shepherd Clinic at St. Paul United Methodist Church. This helps the charity to maintain its tax exempt status and liability.
The charity accepts sterile medical equipment and, if space allows, medical supplies. Canes, wheelchairs, walkers, bed pads, adult diapers and other items fill the Spare Parts shed. Supplies can include oxygen equipment, CPAP machines, shower seats, bedside commodes.
"I have a hospital bed that won't fit in the storage building, but I don't have a mattress for it," she said.
McAdoo said that at first, she was able to keep items in storage at Muskogee Regional Medical Center, where she was a physical therapist. After she retired, she moved the items to the shed near her house.
"Anything that costs money, since I have been in charge, has come out of my own pocket," she said.
A volunteer, Ralph May, helps keep the items in good repair. Sometimes he takes parts from one item and fits them to another.
McAdoo said she sees the work as a calling.
"I've always felt like there's a calling to help others," she said. "I made an agreement with God that if he'd figure out health insurance for me after I retire, I would volunteer for anything that would come my way — the food pantry, the Spare Parts program. I just want to be in service to people and to God."
McAdoo said the number of people seeking a Spare Parts item varies over time.
"We can go a couple of weeks with nobody, and then I might have six or seven in one day," she said.
She said she gets referrals from all over, including from Department of Human Services, home health companies, social service agencies. The charity also has a Facebook page.
McAdoo said that when people ask for items such as wheelchairs, she asks what type of person will use it.
"How big are they, how heavy are they, what's the matter with them," she said. "Are they over 350 pounds? Do they need a geriatric wheelchair? Are they under 5 feet tall, so they'd need a very short wheelchair?"
Items can be returned or replaced if they don't work as intended, McAdoo said.
What to do
If you want to donate something to Spare Parts, or if you need an item, go to the Spare Parts Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Spare.Parts.Muskogee and leave a message, or call (918) 681-0899.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.