I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death — Jesus (Revelation 1:18)
The Salvation Army has 11 Doctrines of the Faith that we look to for guidance and direction. It is Doctrine 11 that states, “We believe in the immortality of the soul; in the resurrection of the body; in the general judgment at the end of the world; in the eternal happiness of the righteous; and in the endless punishment of the wicked.” As a witness, a trophy of grace, I do believe in the Resurrection from the dead and the proof is found in the Holy Bible.
Many questions on the death, burial and Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ seem to confound common sense and liquidate living morally right. It was asked in the Book of Job, “If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come.” (Job 14:14) and this is answered by the Lord Jesus Christ, Himself when He speaks to Martha in the Gospel of John, chapter 11, “I Am the Resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” (Verses 25,26). Well do we? Do you believe what Jesus said to those ladies and men that followed Him in their day?
The founder of the Methodist Movement, John Wesley, once said, “They who lives a truly spiritual life is now living in eternity.” Eternity is not coming over the horizon, it is here, it enfolds us as does the atmosphere about us. It arches over us as do the heavens above us. We are enwrapped by it. We call that little period in which we live in our bodies, “time,” and when we lay off the body we shall enter eternity. You see, it was on that fateful Good Friday when the Lord Jesus Christ died, the disciples found that all their hopes were turned into ashes, but on the day of the Resurrection those ashes had burst into quenchless flames for Jesus was risen from the grave, and many years after this event, with overflowing thanksgiving and joy, wrote, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, Who, according to His great mercy begat us again unto a living hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” (I Peter 1:3) The resurrection was God’s complete answer to every question, and He swept away forever every ground of doubt. As Paul declares, “the lowly suffering crucified Christ was, “declared to be the Son of God with power, according, to the Spirit of Holiness, by the Resurrection from the dead.” (Romans 1:4)
It is so easy to kill time — to let it slip through one’s fingers like sands of the seashore, or to fritter it away doing something good, or better thing, instead of the best thing. One of the snares of this day and age is to be on lockdown, quarantined and it is a snare set, especially to trap each and every one of us to not think about eternity. But what we must do today is simply to preach Jesus and the Resurrection. It was the English Evangelist Gipsy Smith who once said, “No man can preach Christ who isn’t in love with Him. To talk about love one must be a lover; and when any man can say with Wesley, with all his consecrated, enlightened, redeemed manhood, “Jesus, Lover of my soul,” he can preach Him. But to preach about Christ when the heart is not in love makes the words fall like gravel instead of the gentle rain.” Are we living the resurrection life now? Let us, as believers in the Lord Christ, move forward reaching each and every person with this message of the Resurrection, so that they may think about eternity.
Charles Smith is a lieutenant with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
