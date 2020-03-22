2 Samuel 18:33
I am strangely reminded of this scene in the life of King David during this last week. A couple of prayer requests have been sent to me by mothers asking for prayer concerning their children. Yet, these words of King David have come back with power and meaning. Remember these words were said over the death of his favorite son, in spite that he had plotted against his father’s life and kingdom.
But when David met the first man to bring a message from the war, his question was, “Is the young man safe?” Then, when the news of the death had been told, these are some of the words of grief which broke from David’s heart.
I want to ask you this question —“Are we safe?” Parents are your children safe? Children are your parents safe? And my answer is “Not if you don’t have God in your life!” No life is safe where God is not. Not if they have lost reverence for God, for the Bible, for the House of the Lord, for the Lord’s Day, for His Gospel, for His people, if reverence does not rule your heart, then you are not safe!
Are we pure? To treat one another as you would like to be treated? Are you honest? Respectful to the weak? Tender to those who suffer? Considerate to the aged? Humane to everything that God has made? If these characteristics are not in you, then you are not safe!
If you are selfish, inhumane, arrogant, and angry then you are not safe! Listen when we live for fashion and flatteries, pleasures and promotions, self-gratification. Did you know that the Lord Jesus Christ wants us to be in harmony and holiness with Him? He desires to have a relationship with you and He calls the shots. He is not the weak and doormat version that we see, but He is the Christ for the Crisis. Is it well with you?
