Isaiah 62:10-12
I wonder what kind of city Muskogee would be if these verses were literally fulfilled in its office buildings, stores, warehouses, banks, boards of trade, chamber of commerce, markets and schools? If God has His own way at the very heart of things, what kind of a city would Muskogee be? And surely, once in a while this thought should occupy some place in this city’s life.
Much has been said as to how to clean up many cities in these days. There are many cities that are calling for peace, for the abolition of human trafficking, for the closing of liquor stores on Sundays, for the sweeping away of racism, for the cessation of bribery and corruption in every quarter and for people to be full of integrity, to be people of character and to not be full of deception and evil, and that all sorts and conditions of people might have a fair chance of an honest wage and a decent living in a decent home. All these things are so much to the good and are right in harmony with the will of God and the ideal city, which is to be when humanity thinks their thoughts and live their lives on the earth. But even then, that is not all.
ONLY THE LORD JESUS CHRIST CAN SATISFY HEART HUNGER!
I want people everywhere who are trying to cure the world’s ills and to still the world’s wants, and who are leaving the Lord Jesus Christ out of their program, to understand and remember that there is something more in the hunger of humanity than their ovens can satisfy! The bread that perishes is not all we need. Humanity needs more than smoke and mirrors or a quick and easy fix, the exciting moment and the full stomach to remove these miseries, and to satisfy hunger, and if we are trying to do these things without presenting Jesus Christ and His gospel, then we are playing a losing game.
I hope I am no bigot, I know that I sympathize earnestly with all those schemes for helping mankind and for anything which will dry a tear and lift a burden, a burden from any bent back, but I am bound to say that all these things put together, without Christ, will never reach the need of the case. We must start with the universal want and we can only supply that as we bring that want to Jesus Christ. He alone is able to satisfy the hunger of people’s hearts. Education is not enough, fitting environment is not enough, nothing outside of a person will still their hungry soul except the Lord Jesus Christ!
Wealth and all the wealth of the millionaire cannot satisfy the infinite hunger within. A heart at rest in the love of a husband and wife, parent and child, is a blessing, and earnestly to be sought, and thankfully to be treasured by us all, but more than that is wanted! Put a person in the most favorable circumstances: give them competent worldly means; to all that modern philosophers, who leave spirituality out of the question, are trying to do; put in practice your most advanced socialistic schemes, and you will still have a person with a hungry heart. These are those that are restless and will only find rest when they come to Christ, which says, “Come unto Me, and I will give you rest.”
So I would say unto every citizen of Muskogee, let us begin cleaning this city by cleaning the individual. These who are seeking for answers, those who have no help and no hope. God believes in the unit; the lost, the last and the least that we all may be cleaned within and without, and then the result of our clean hearts and lives will result in somebody else seeking to be made clean, and in this way we can know Christ who can satisfy our hungry hearts!
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
