Acts 17: 30-32
What is Muskogee’s greatest need? Some would say a change in the political arena; others would say less work and more money — more pleasure; others would say a boom in the real estate business, fixed roads, more businesses.
But is that the real need of Muskogee? Or are there not deeper needs? How about the hunger of the soul? The unrest of the spirit? The thirst which is never satisfied?
Isn’t there a deeper cry than all earthly things in your answer? Doesn’t humanity need God? Can material satisfy the infinite hunger? Is it not God that we need? Only the difficulty is to get men awake and willing, to seek God, is the need for the hour! In Him all our wants are supplied. Because the soul is eternal, only an eternal God can satisfy it! All else aggravates, tantalizes and insults the hunger of the heart. This is what the Apostle Paul discovered among the Athenians. These verses came at the conclusion of the Apostle Paul’s message to the Athenians on Mars Hill. When Paul saw the city wholly given to idolatry, he was stirred in his spirit and could not keep quiet. These people were so steeped into idolatry that they had placed an altar with the inscription, To The Unknown God, in case they had left one out.
In fact, it was said that, “there were more gods in Athens than men. But while Athens was at its worst, the Apostle Paul was at his best. He witnessed on two fronts: to the Jews in the synagogue and to the Gentiles on Mars Hill. When reasoning with the Jews, he appealed to them on the basis of Scripture. But when he addressed the Gentiles, who knew little or nothing About the Word of God, he appealed to them from the text of creation and from the writings of their own poets and philosophers.
Listen! Some of the people derided the Doctrine of the Resurrection. Verse 32: “And when they heard of the Resurrection of the dead, some mocked.” The doctrine of the Resurrection is one of the most challenged and defended doctrines in the New Testament. 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, 12: For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures; vs. 12: Now if Christ be preached that he rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead? And Romans 10:9, 10: That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Do you know that there are some people who do not want to believe that Christ rose from the grave; these are those modern day Sadducees, for they did not believe In the afterlife.
Acts 23:8: For the Sadducees say that there is no resurrection, neither angel, nor spirit: but the Pharisees confess both. The Salvation Army has 11 doctrines of the faith that we look to and Doctrine 11 states, “We believe in the immortality of the soul; in the resurrection of the body; in the general judgment at the end of the world; in the eternal happiness of the righteous; and in the endless punishment of the wicked.” As a Christian, I believe in the Resurrection from the dead. Many questions on the death, burial and resurrection of the Jesus Christ seem to confound common sense and liquidate living morally right. It was asked in the Book of Job.
“If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come.” (Job 14:14) And this was answered by Jesus, Himself, when He speaks to Martha in the Gospel of John.
“I am the Resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25, 26.
Well do we? Do you believe what Jesus said to those ladies and men who followed Him in their day? Scriptures confirm there is a time to be “born and a time to die.” Ecclesiastes 3:2 And from the time of birth to the time of death is not certain for anyone, but for everyone there is an appointment to keep that we can’t disregard or dispute and that “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Hebrews 9:27 From the cradle to the coffin is a guaranteed part of our life; but for the second part of that question is an inconceivable inquiry, an exceptional examination! You see, Job lost it all; his home and his health; that is the substance, the shallowness of some of our society; they think of the here and now and that is it But Job’s thoughts went further than that; he asked a hard question to the Lord “Shall man live again?”
John Wesley once said, "They who live a truly spiritual life is living in eternity. Eternity is not coming over the horizon. It is here; it enfolds us as does the atmosphere about us. It arches over us as do the heavens above us. We are enwrapped by it. We call that little period in which we live in our bodies, time, and when we lay off the body we shall enter eternity. You see it was on that fateful Good Friday when the Lord Jesus Christ died, the disciples found that all their hopes were turned into ashes. But on that day of the Resurrection those ashes had burst into quenchless flames. For Jesus was risen from the grave! The Resurrection was God’s complete answer to every question, and He swept away forever every ground of doubt. As Paul declared, that the lowly suffering crucified Christ was declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the Spirit of Holiness, by the Resurrection from the dead. — Romans 1:4
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
