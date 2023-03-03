JAY — A Delaware County judge gave parties a chance to supplement arguments for or against a lawsuit that alleges flaws in Oklahoma laws that govern commercial poultry feeding operations and regulatory oversight by state agriculture officials.
The opportunity came after Associate Judge David Crutchfield peppered lawyers with questions about why the lawsuit filed by Spring Creek Coalition should be dismissed or allowed to proceed. His decision will be made after he reviews the revised briefs that must be filed during the next two weeks.
Spring Creek Coalition, represented by Matthew D. Alison of Indian and Environmental Law Group, seeks a declaratory judgment “to vindicate the due process rights of its members.” It also seeks a judicial declaration acknowledging Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s misinterpretation of state and federal environmental laws applicable to the poultry industry and its alleged failure to enforce them.
Lawyers representing the state ag department said the agency performs its “job as it was handed to us by the Oklahoma Legislature.” They contend the legislative authority conferred also limits the agency’s oversight of commercial poultry feeding operations and its enforcement of environmental laws.
Commercial poultry growers whose interests may be impacted by the outcome of this litigation say Spring Creek Coalition lacks standing to bring the lawsuit. Their lawyers argue the harm alleged by the coalition and its members is “based on pure speculation and conjecture” and something that “’could’ or ‘might’ occur in the future.”
Legal standing requires a plaintiff to show there was an injury caused by the misconduct being alleged and a protected interest. Because the court’s authority to hear a matter depends on the plaintiff’s standing to sue, Crutchfield limited the arguments presented Thursday to those supporting or opposing motions to dismiss filed by lawyers representing poultry growers and ODAFF.
Alison, arguing against dismissal for the coalition, said Spring Creek Coalition has “organizational standing” to sue the state agency based upon the various interests of its individual members. He said those interests include ownership rights of property within the watershed and protecting the beneficial uses of Spring Creek, considered the most pristine large Ozark stream in Oklahoma.
“Water quality in Spring Creek and in the watershed is central to the coalition's purpose, Alison said in support of his argument for organizational standing. “Individual participation of coalition members is not necessary in this proceeding.”
Addressing the requirement to show the existence of an actual injury, Alison said the coalition would have standing to seek declaratory relief regardless of “whether harm to Spring Creek or its watershed has already occurred or whether such harm has been proven.”
“Declaratory relief is available before such harms arise,” Alison argued, noting the futility of seeking a remedy after the harm occurred. “Likewise, prospective relief would also be available when viewed through the lens of a constitutional challenge.”
ODAFF lawyers said even if Spring Creek Coalition meets the elements required to establish legal standing, the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case because the coalition failed to exhaust the administrative remedies made available by the state ag agency.
Crutchfield expressed some skepticism about that argument, citing the ag agency’s failure to respond to letters protesting the annual renewal or reissuance in 2020 of the poultry growers’ registrations required to continue their operations. He also appeared to have concerns about the absence of formal procedures agency lawyers said were necessary to respond to parties protesting the registration of poultry feeding operations.
Crutchfield also quizzed, trying to ascertain the nature of the coalition’s claims. He attempted to pin down whether the coalition’s claims arise from the agency’s failure to enforce its rules and applicable laws or whether the rules promulgated to carry out state laws are fundamentally flawed.
“I’m trying to determine whether you are arguing the adequacy of the statute … or a violation of the statute,” Crutchfield said. “Your argument kind of makes a circle here, and this all comes back to waste is bad.”
After more than an hour of oral arguments, Crutchfield said he would provide lawyers two weeks to supplement their briefs and address the issue he raised during his questioning. Once Crutchfield rules on two pending motions to dismiss the litigation, he plans to hear arguments for and against the coalition’s motion for summary adjudication if the case remains alive.
