People sitting in St. Mark Baptist Church pews on Sunday were encouraged to tell others "you're in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing."
It was the first time they had been able to do that for more than a year. The congregation had not met inside the sanctuary since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Muskogee.
On Sunday, members wearing face masks had their temperatures checked or showed cards noting they were fully vaccinated. They sat an empty pew apart from other families.
That didn't stop people in the sanctuary from chatting before the service.
"It's a blessing, we all got back in," church member Alberta Walker said. "Even though we're still wearing our masks right now, we're glad to be back together as a family."
Jennifer Basham said she's glad to be back, as well.
"We wanted to keep everybody safe," she said.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler said the congregation waited until after nearly all its members were fully vaccinated before going back inside for worship. The church had been conducting Sunday worship in its parking lot since spring of 2020.
"I had spoken with some pastors who had opened their churches up early, and when they reopened the church, some of their members caught coronavirus and died," Cutler said. "And they shared with us how that burdened them."
Cutler said he did not want that burden on his conscience.
"If we opened up our church and one of my precious members caught the virus and died, I couldn't live with that," he said. "So we stayed outside, as we listened to Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and health professionals. We determined that once every member, or just about every member, was vaccinated we would feel more comfortable, particularly with our age range, with our elderly and senior citizens feeling more comfortable coming to church."
A little more that 100 people attend St. Mark, Cutler said, adding that about half of that number come regularly.
"Since COVID, we consistently had between 30 and 40 in the parking lot," he said. "When we reopened, we had at least 30, 35, 40. They're gradually coming back."
Even with the return, restrictions remained. Members and guests wore masks in the sanctuary. There were no bulletins, no hymnals, no pew Bibles. Many members brought their own.
Cutler said members are discouraged from hugging each other, even though he calls St. Mark a hugging church.
"Maybe by September we can start embracing each other, when we get more vaccinations coming," he said.
Elton Winston checked people's temperature as they entered.
He said being back is a great feeling.
"Even though we were having church outside the church, for us to be able to come back inside the sanctuary and open it back up means a lot," he said. "To open it back up, especially for Mother's Day is a big deal."
Winston said the one thing he likes best about moving worship back indoors is "not having to worry about the weather."
"We were out there rain, sleet or snow," he said. "We didn't care."
Cutler recalled the joy he felt seeing members inside the sanctuary on Sunday.
"Inside, I was just doing flips," he said. "To see them and hear their voices instead of hearing car horns gave this pastor great joy. I was ecstatic to see them in the church."
