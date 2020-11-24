People can pick up free Thanksgiving meals at a drive-thru dinner at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
The church has served Thanksgiving feasts inside its activity center for several years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the church to change its tradition to a drive-thru dinner, said coordinator Dr. Robbie Evans.
"Especially during these times of the pandemic, people need food and people need to be fed," Evans said. "Even more so this year, we had to find ways to serve the community and serve the needy in the best way to do it safely and effectively."
People pick up their dinners by driving up to the Okmulgee Avenue side of the church's activity center. Only people in the vehicle will get meals.
Church volunteers will keep safe as they prepare and serve the meals, Evans said.
"We'll be wearing masks and gloves and will try our best to stay six feet apart," he said. "Anybody who has been sick or running a fever will be asked not to come into the building. We will try to keep the number of people in contact with each other to a minimum."
He said the church usually serves about 300 meals.
"Some years, it's a lot of families. Some years it's individuals," Evans said. "You see a bunch of people who are thankful. You see a bunch of people who are appreciative. Some of the people are needy and homeless. Some are just families that decided to come in and donate money towards the cooking, sat down to eat so they don't have to cook. We just feed them and love them. That's what we're called to do."
