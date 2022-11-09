Start Christmas shopping early at Frost on the Pumpkin Festival

Quilt maker Ruth Phillips said she and her sister, Alta Hayward, don't mine being called Snippy Sisters.
"When we got started, we realized how much snipping it took to do the quilts," Phillips said. "We've made several of those. So my sister just came up with the name Snippy Sisters."
The sisters will show their crafts Friday and Saturday at Frost on the Pumpkin Festival at First United Methodist Church of Muskogee.
Phillips said she and her sister have sold items at Frost on the Pumpkin for several years.
"We like to support their youth group there," she said. "We just enjoy meeting all the people and seeing all the variety of things available."
She said they especially enjoy making memory items, such as quilts or Teddy bears, made from people's clothes. They also make vinyl tablecloth sets for those who love the outdoors.
"A friend got me started on that," Phillips said. "We have a camper, so I decided instead of having the same old cloth to throw away or wash, I decided to get some vinyl and went out to measure some picnic tables and made a table cover for the top, bench covers and a bag to carry it."
This weekend will mark the 30th time the church has hosted the show, said coordinator Francie Wright. She said the show has about 60 vendors and attracts 500 to 700 visitors.
She said visitors can expect to see and buy a variety of crafts.
For example, one vendor turns vintage items into holiday items, such as Christmas trees.
Susan Haraughty said she calls her business Re-Tag "because I repurpose everything."
She said she uses metal, wood, fabric and even license plates to make things. This year, she made multi-layered serving dishes shaped like Christmas trees.
"I use metal items like trays and cups and things like that," Haraughty said. "Then I do jewelry and wood items. I make a lot of things."
As in the past, First United Methodist youth will sell breakfast and lunch during the festival.
Youth minister Cindy Matthews said people especially love the chicken and dumplings.
She said church youth will serve also will serve such favorites as taco soup, beans and cornbread, hot dogs, grilled cheese and "lots of baked stuff."
"We pretty much keep the same menu," Matthews said. "Desserts are something we never know what we're going to get."
The amount of money the youth raise varies from year to year, she said. "All the proceeds go to the kids for their ski trip."
If you go
WHAT: Frost on the Pumpkin Festival.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
