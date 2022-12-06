OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will hold a free webinar starting at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
The webinar will include information about the types of properties that can be nominated and the criteria used to evaluate a property’s significance and historic integrity.
There are more than 1,400 Oklahoma listings in the NRHP as of Sept. 30.
Registration for the webinar is required.
Information: Lynda Ozan, deputy state historic preservation officer, (405) 522-4484 or lynda.ozan@history.ok.gov.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society: www.okhistory.org.
