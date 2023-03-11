Story Time at Hunter’s Home to begin

PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will host a monthly story time starting in March. Children of all ages are invited to the historic home in Park Hill at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to hear a reading of the book “The Little Red Hen” by Florence White Williams. Everyone will be invited to meet all the animals living on the working farm, including the new baby chicks. Each story time will also have an activity and a snack to enjoy. The events will continue on the third Thursday of each month through June, with a different book being read each time. The books for April, May and June will be “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” by Kate Messner and “Dance at Grandpa’s” by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
No reservations are needed, but regular admission fees apply. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices. Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill.
Information: (918) 456-2751.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS: www.okhistory.org.
