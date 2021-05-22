Summer camp focuses on reading

Project Transformation at St. Paul United Methodist Church offers elementary students a way to improve their reading this summer.
It also offers adult volunteers a way to help the youngsters.
The program, for children going into the first through fifth grades, runs from June 7 to July 29. Classes are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Breakfast and lunch are provided. There is a $5 enrollment fee.
Mornings are devoted to activities in reading, math, art and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), said Jan Wilkerson, a program coordinator.
Children take weekly trips to Muskogee Public Library and go on field trips, such as swimming or to the Tulsa Zoo.
Reading, however, remains the focus.
"We have a very good record of improving children's reading," Wilkerson said. "We pretest them at the beginning. At the end of their summer camp, they're tested again to see how much they have improved."
She said that, in 2019, 44 out of the 50 children enrolled improved their reading and none scored lower than when they began.
Project Transformation also seeks volunteers to listen to children read aloud, Wilkerson said. Children select books that are appropriate for their reading level.
"As they practice during the summer, they go up a level because they get better at remembering the words," Wilkerson said. "The reading is always done in the morning."
"I had been receiving a few phone calls from people who say 'I want to listen to children read this year.' That's very encouraging," Wilkerson said.
College interns through the Americorps volunteer program lead the children's activities, Wilkerson said.
"They are getting experience working with children, and part of their college tuition is paid for their year," she said.
The annual program was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilkerson said some COVID restrictions will remain, including requiring face masks. Adult volunteers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The program also will be limited to 30 students, while past camps had around 50.
About Project Transformation
WHO: For at-risk reading students going into first through fifth grades. Limit 30.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, June 7 through July 29.
WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
TO ENROLL: $5 enrollment fee. Parents can pick up an application at the church office or the church website https://stpaulmuskogee.com/calendar.
You can help
• To volunteer to listen to children read, call St. Paul United Methodist Church, (918) 687-7571.
