Summerfest kicks off Thursday in Wagoner

Wagoner has a temporary new location to start summer when it moves Summerfest to Maple Park this weekend.
The festival, which runs Thursday through Saturday, will feature carnival rides, live music and concessions. It was held in downtown Wagoner in 2021.
"Our downtown is under construction right now," said Wagoner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett, "We're doing a streetscape project and a stormwater project. All that would affect the area that we normally would have the festival. And it's just not safe to have all those open holes where people are walking around. We made the decision to go ahead and move out to the park this year — for safety and convenience of parking."
The festival drew more than 10,000 over three days in 2021, Mallett said.
This year's festival features more than 80 food, arts, crafts and commercial vendors.
Each night will feature live music. Thursday's Night of Inspiration will feature praise and worship bands from local churches. A local talent showcase will be on Friday. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Justin Lynn will perform a jazz set on the saxophone and end the night with Christian contemporary music.
Saturday festivities, starting at 10 a.m., include a variety of children's contests including a stick horse race, coin toss, turtle race and pancake toss.
The Ultimate Rock Paper Scissors Championship will begin at noon.
Mallett said contestants will pair off, and whoever has the more powerful hand gesture will advance toward the finals. First place wins $100 and second place wins $50.
Wagoner Arts Alliance and Rowe Insurance will host a chalk art contest from 10 a.m. to noon at the Maple Park pavilion. Categories will be for ages 12 and younger, and 13 and older. Judging will be done by three local artists. Winners will get a gift basket with art supplies and gift certificates valued at $200.
People also may buy armbands to ride the carnival rides. Advanced purchase is $25 and are available online through Wednesday. Armbands are $30 during Summerfest. People with arm bands can ride from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There will be two armband sessions Saturday — 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. People may buy one armband for each session.
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Summerfest.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Maple Park, corner of Northeast Second Street and Story Avenue.
RIDE ARMBAND ADMISSION: $25 through Wednesday; $30 per session Thursday through Saturday.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE:
• 10 a.m. to noon — Children's games and Chalk Art Contest.
• Noon to 1 p.m. — Ultimate Rock Paper Scissors Contest.
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Armband Session 1.
• 6 to 10 p.m. — Armband Session 2.
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Justin Lynn and jazz set.
