Summerfest returns to downtown Wagoner

Summerfest returns to its downtown Wagoner origins this weekend.
"We are really over the moon to be able to have this back," said Wagoner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett. "This will be our 60th year, and we'll take the stage in our new location in historic downtown Wagoner."
The festival runs Thursday through Saturday along South Main Street.
Summerfest originated in downtown Wagoner in the early 1960s as Lakefest, Mallett said. Over the years, the June festival moved to such locations as Maple Park and Blake Park, near the intersection of U.S. 69 and Oklahoma 51.
The festival was to have been held in downtown Wagoner in 2020, but was canceled out of concern of COVID-19.
"So we're excited to have it back home," Mallett said. "It's not going to be back in the exact location it started in, but it's going to be downtown and in the streets."
The festival will feature more than 80 vendors selling food, arts and crafts, and commercial items. Great Plains Amusement will offer midway rides. People can buy all-you-can-ride armbands for $25.
There also will be free entertainment, Mallett said.
The First Baptist Church worship group, Night of Inspiration, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday, Kerrigan Schaefer will perform at 5 p.m., and Justin Lynn will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday's entertainment includes Venture at 1 p.m., Winnie Cooper at 5 p.m., Becca Keeton at 6 p.m. and Britt Simmons Band at 8 p.m.
Saturday will be loaded with events, starting with the Wagoner Arts Alliance's Chalk Art Contest. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Chalk artists can create in a 3-foot square from 10 a.m. to noon.
Winners of the adult division and children's division will get a gift bucket with art supplies and a $50 gift certificate to Wagoner Arts Alliance, said Mary Roe, Arts Alliance board member.
Road Warriors 4 Christ will sponsor a Car and Bike Show on North Main Street. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and is $20. Trophies in several categories will be awarded at 3 p.m.
Children's games also start at 10 a.m. Contests include a pancake toss, coin toss, stick horse race and a turtle race. Contestants are to bring their own turtles.
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Summerfest.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Along South Main Street, downtown Wagoner.
ALL YOU CAN RIDE ARMBANDS: $25.
