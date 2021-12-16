SUMMIT — Waves on the St. Thomas Primitive Baptist Church wood floor prompt some people to compare it to walking on the ocean.
The wood floor nearest the choir and pulpit is gone, revealing ruddy earth underneath. A musky smell permeates the building, which dates to 1929.
Church members seek to repair the floor and the rest of the interior in time for Summit's 100th Anniversary next Memorial Day weekend, said the Rev. Earl Baker, pastor.
The church needs at least $75,000 to get the work done. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for church restoration.
“Basically, everything inside of the church will have to be redone,” said Scott Reno, who is coordinating the renovation.
St. Thomas Primitive Baptist Church was founded by L.W. Thomas, who settled in the area from Texas.
"He was a millionaire, and he founded the the whole town of Summit," Baker said. "A majority of the members that belonged to the church were prominent men of color. You had a lawyer who attended church here, you had a number of school teachers, even a pharmacist, one of the the first black pharmacists in Oklahoma."
The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004, according to the National Park Service.
Reno said donating funds is the best way to help the church now. He said the church can call in electrical and plumbing contractors after about $25,000 is raised.
"It's going to take many hands and lots of money to make it happen, but I just have no doubts it's already been taken care of," he said, expressing faith in God.
Baker said that about three years ago, church members noticed the wood floor was sinking.
"It was always like that, wavy, but the sag wasn't so severe," he said.
However, the floor close to the choir loft and pulpit gave way and collapsed.
Church deacon Ryan Judkins said they began removing part of the floor in April 2020.
"Then with the high price of lumber, we found it wasn't feasible to put all new lumber in here," Judkins said. "We're going to go back, put dirt back in there fill all the dirt and pour concrete slab over the dirt. Then we won't have any more wood for the termites to eat on, or rot."
Reno said piers will be needed to support the foundation. Columns supporting the roof are resting on the floor, he said.
He compared the floor with walking on the ocean.
“It’s just wavy and it will give underneath,” he said. “It’s kind of scary process.”
The sagging floor is only part of the problem.
"Our biggest problem is the roof, the rafters," Judkins said. "They're kind of sliding out. We've got to put all new rafters, an all new roof in."
The church cannot rely on any denominational funding. Baker said there are some Primitive Baptist churches in Dallas. He said that before he became pastor, the church decided not to belong to a denomination.
"They kind of fellowship by themselves," he said.
The building's condition is not the only problem the tiny congregation has faced.
Baker survived two strokes and a heart attack since 2017. He said he was unable to speak or walk for a while.
"Once COVID hit, that's when we kind of shut down," Baker said.
"I'm in touch with all the members on a daily basis," he said. "Since I've been down, I reach more people than I ever could."
Members have not been meeting for worship since the start of the pandemic, Baker said.
However, several have met to work at the church, he said.
"We have basically been taking everything out of the church and working and putting it in the container," Baker said, referring to a storage container.
He said it was hard for him to sit back and do nothing. The congregation, which has about 30 members, plans to worship in the fellowship hall soon.
"This is the first time I'm getting around. I have a vision where we need to go," he said. "I don't know if I'll ever preach again, but my main concern is getting the church back better than it was when I first took the church. My main goal is to get the church up and running for next generation."
