Sunrise services planned for Easter Sunday

When the sun rises this Sunday, Jessi Schwab, pastor of The Gathering Pen Cowboy Church wants the congregation to see the message of the resurrection of Jesus.
"I think it really puts into perspective of that Resurrection morning when you see that sunrise," Schwab said. "You're reminded of the Son of God and him rising, and the life that brings."
The church, located about two miles west of Wagoner, will mark the resurrection with a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
It is one of several churches hosting such services. Muskogee Christian Ministers Union will host an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Schwab said her church has been holding Easter Sunrise services since about 2016.
"It's kind of a community service for the town, because there's not really another church in the area that does a sunrise service," she said.
The informal service begins at 6:30 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
"There's a time of fellowship as everyone just comes in," she said.
The service will feature the church's praise team, who will play a mix of old country gospel and modern worship songs. There also is a resurrection message, Schwab said.
"We have big double doors behind the podium that open to the east, so you get to sit inside and watch the sun rise during the service. It makes for a really pretty service inside without having to be outside when it's chilly," Schwab said. "The sunrise is beautiful with the colors coming into the sky and over the horizon with the trees. We actually have Blue Mound in the background."
Blue Mound was a Confederate lookout point during the Civil War.
Schwab said the church's rural setting adds beauty to the sunrise.
"We're out in the country, there's horses and cows in the pasture around us," she said. "What's really neat about how the sun comes into the church is that it goes from dark. As the sun goes through the doors of the church, it just illuminates. It really puts your perspective on the light of God. And that's the best way I would describe it.... It's a really special service of getting our perspective of Him as our light, that new and fresh rising every day."
If you go
WHAT: Resurrection Sunday Sunrise Service.
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
WHERE: The Gathering Pen Cowboy Church, 72430 S. 250 Road, Wagoner.
WHAT: Sunrise Service.
WHEN: 7 a.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Mount Zion Baptist Church, 902 Rutherford St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.