Any dog can be a star, says animal trainer and performer Jorge Pompeyo.
"We train dogs based on their natural abilities," he said. "Some dogs go for jumping, others are good for walking on their hind legs. We use positive reinforcement."
Pompeyo and his family will bring 20 dogs to Muskogee for the Super Dog Circus, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
The Pompeyo Family Dogs competed in 2017 America's Got Talent, but were cut in the season 12 quarterfinals. The family and some of the dogs performed part of the act last weekend at the Tulsa Home and Garden Show.
The 90-minute Muskogee show will have a lot of surprises, Pompeyo said.
"They do somersaults, back flips, handstands, really high jumps," he said. "We have Super Dog, a miniature poodle, who climbs a ladder and jumps to my arm."
Pompeyo said he uses the show to stress the importance of rescuing dogs and getting dogs from an animal shelter.
"All our dogs are rescue, that's the important thing," he said, adding he finds the dogs at shelters around the United States.
"Every dog is trainable," he said. "Border collies are amazing at doing Frisbee and agility. Poodles are good at agility and jumping. Jack Russells and rat terriers can do anything."
As at all the acts, Jorge Pompeyo will be joined by his wife, Natalia, and their two daughters, Katarina, 12, and Isabella. At age 6, Isabella is the youngest trainer in the U.S., Pompeyo said.
The act will perform in Muskogee, then in Henderson, Texas, before returning to their home in Sarasota, Florida, so the girls can go to school, Pompeyo said.
John Cruz said the Super Dog Circus will be a premiere show.
"It's selling pretty good," Cruz said."We're expecting a crowded house."
The dogs are not the only America's Got Talent act to come to Muskogee this month.
Hiplet Ballerinas, which competed in AGT season 16, will come to Muskogee Civic Center on March 25.
"Usually, everything we're getting that's been on any of these shows is a premiere," Cruz said. "We're getting noted to being the first place where people go. If that happens, we have so many events throughout the year, and they're known nationally."
If you go
WHAT: Super Dog Circus.
WHEN: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Adults, $20; Children ages 3-12, $8. Available at the box office or online at https://superdogcircus.com/
