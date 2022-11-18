Support Cub Scouts at Vendors Craft Fair

A Vendors Craft Fair will take place Saturday that will benefit Grace Episcopal Church's Cub Scout Pack 622.
The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace, 218 N. Sixth St. Visit the 30+ vendors who will offer everything from crafts, jewelry, clothing, plushies, fine art, sweet treats, Christmas items, food trucks and much more.
This event benefits Grace Cub Scout Pack 622, so no scout ever misses an event because of cost.
