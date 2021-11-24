Support group available for caregivers

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed?
You are not alone. Please join our online support group from 2-3 p.m. every Thursday. If you work all day no worries, you’re still not alone we have an evening support group for all caregivers from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Caregiver Program specialists at (918) 682-7891 and give them your email address to join or call the Caring Assistance Line at (800) 211-2116.
