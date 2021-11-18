Support group available for seniors raising children

Are you 55 or older and caring for a relative child under the age of 18? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed? Do you know what resources and services are available to help you?
The Seniors Raising Children Online Support Group can help. If you need help with winter clothing, give them a call.
Please join them from from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Information: Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Caregiver Program Specialists at (918) 682-7891 and give them your email address to join or call the Caring Assistance Line at (800) 211-2116.
