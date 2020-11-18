Swim and Fitness Center hosts Merry Fitness challenge

Muskogee Swim and Fitness doesn’t want people to wait until New Year’s to lose weight and get fit.
The center encourages people to get fit, two by two, with its Merry Fitness challenge, which runs from Saturday through Dec. 27.
Teams of two can register through Saturday at Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center. Cost is $50 per team. The two get weighed in when they register.
“We want to try to get people excited about staying in shape before the new year gets here,” Center Manager Kevin Anthis said.
“Normally, people try to get excited about the new year and making new year resolutions. We try to head that off with a holiday fitness program.”
Prizes go to the team with the highest percentage weight loss, the man and woman with the highest weight loss and the “Most Spirited” team that earns the most points through the five-week challenge.
Muskogee Swim and Fitness has held challenges involving larger teams in past years. One goal of each year was to help people avoid gaining weight from Thanksgiving or Christmas feasts or holiday parties.
“With this year being this year, it’s kind of strange,” Anthis said. “People might not be going to eat big huge family dinners, they might be distancing.”
Anthis said he anticipates a better turnout with teams of two than with teams of four.
People might be more comfortable with their quarantine mate,” he said.
Center Fitness Coordinator Kent Kamp said any type of couple can be a team: Spouses, co-workers, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, for example. The contest is open to ages 16 and older.
Teams can benefit even if one partner doesn’t have to lose that much weight, Kamp said.
“We all need to stay moving. There are lots of benefits to exercise,” Kamp said. “It helps with disease, mental health, anxiety. You can go in and support someone who may need to lose weight.”
Weekly prizes are available for couples taking weekly specialty classes. They are Nov. 28, basic swimming; Dec. 5, Basic yoga; Dec. 12, cardio circuit class; 17, cardio boxing class; Dec. 26, water aerobics.
Muskogee Swim and Fitness continues to take precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Kamp said the center keeps cleaning supplies for members to use after each workout.
Masks are required in the lobby, but not in the pool or workout room.
“We do have members who wear masks, some wear gloves, too,” Kamp said
Other COVID-19 precautions include spacing exercise equipment at least 6 feet apart, meaning that every other treadmill is out of service, Kamp said.
If you lose
WHAT: Merry Fitness 2000.
WHEN: Registration through Saturday; weigh-ins through Nov. 25. Contest runs through Dec. 27.
WHERE: Muskogee Swim and Fitness, 566 N. Sixth St.
COST: $50 per team of two.
INFO: (918) 684-6304.
