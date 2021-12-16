Swon Brothers benefit concert to include other artists

Muskogee's Swon Brothers won't be alone Saturday night at their Salvation Army benefit concert.
The concert, at 7 p.m. at Muskogee Civic Center, also will feature Nashville singer and The Voice winner Jake Hoot, Muskogee sax man Jermaine Mondaine, Ricochet lead singer Heath Wright, comedian Heather Land and singer Brother Bird (Caroline Swon).
This year's concert already looks to be larger than past Christmas concerts at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, organizer Christy Biggs said. She said nearly 1,000 tickets already have been sold and hundreds remain available.
"That's amazing," Biggs said. "At the Hall of Fame, 300 to 350 was our maximum. So we have way exceeded that by three times as much."
Proceeds benefit Salvation Army's social services program, she said.
"It helps those in need of food, clothing," Biggs said. "And the need is great, especially this time of year. COVID has really made the need great this year. We didn't get to do the concert last year, so we're making up for last year, this year."
Hoot won season 17 of the singing competition "The Voice." He has released several tracks, including "Tennessee Strong" and "Dangerous Thing."
Wright is lead singer of the Oklahoma group Ricochet, which topped the charts with "Daddy's Money" in the 1990s.
If you go
WHAT: Swon Brothers concert benefiting Salvation Army.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: $10 general admission. Available at the door, the east Muskogee branch of American Bank of Oklahoma, 2401 Chandler Road, or online at http://www.muskogeeciviccenter.com/events/the-swon-brothers-a-concert-benefiting-the-salvation-army
or
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-swon-brothers-a-concert-benefiting-the-salvation-army-of-muskogee-tickets-210891079897?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.