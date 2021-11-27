Swon Brothers come home to help Salvation Army

Colton Swon of the Swon Brothers says returning to Muskogee for their annual Salvation Army Christmas Concert is a dream come true.
"Last year, we didn't think we were ever going to be able to play new music again," he said. "We didn't get to play at home in quite some time, and we had to kill the show last year because of COVID."
Colton and Zach Swon return to their hometown Dec. 18 for their ninth concert to benefit the Salvation Army. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert at Muskogee Civic Center. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at American Bank of Oklahoma's east Muskogee branch or online at Eventbrite.com.
Concert organizer Christy Biggs said the Salvation Army is excited for the brothers' return.
"I know there's a lot of interest this year, so I hope to see them go fast," Biggs said.
The Salvation Army seeks to sell 1,800 tickets, which is half the Civic Center capacity, she said. "We're trying to leave it open for social distancing, so people will have the opportunity to space out a little bit."
Colton Swon said, "It's good to be coming home finally and doing what we know how to do."
He said fans can expect "a lot of energy, a full band show."
"You'll see our big bus out there with our big boot on it," he said. "We'll be singing stuff people haven't heard yet. We have half a record finished. We love to try out new music before we release it. This is a good opportunity to play before the most honest people, our family and friends."
The Swons also will do songs from their past two records, as well as popular covers. he said.
"We're so excited to play, so overdue we can play overnight," Swon said. "As long as people are listening, we'll keep going."
During the COVID-19 hiatus, the brothers sought new ways to perform, including out of the back of their truck, he said.
"Last year, obviously everything was shut down and our whole tour was wiped out, our tour dates everything," he recalled. "We talked and figured we could do nothing or figure out ways to do music safely and make people feel comfortable."
So they did smaller, private shows out of the back of a truck, he said.
"We put in a sound system that fit back there. and we open it up for the very first time," he said. "Fans would put in a bid to have a Swon Brothers show come right to their driveway. We had fans all over the country who put in their bid to our agent or emailed us. A lot of people wrote us on Facebook. It was very intimate, very cool grassroots-style touring."
He said they took the truck all over the country, including Iowa and Pennsylvania.
Colton Swon said the past year has showed him "that life can change in a heartbeat."
That's why they perform the benefit concert whenever they can, he said. The Swons began performing annual benefits in 2011.
"As long as there's a need, we're there," Swon said. "We can do it anywhere in the world. We want to do it in our hometown and for our hometown. There are a lot of people who are in need, especially at this time of year. No better place than helping your own area out."
Biggs said the concert has been Muskogee Salvation Army's biggest annual fundraiser.
"So it is very important we have a good turnout at this, especially since we didn't get to have it last year," she said. "With all the need out there, just the normal everyday need, then you add COVID to it, the money that is raised from this will go to help the Muskogee County people who need it."
She said proceeds go to social service programs throughout the year.
If you go
WHAT: Swon Brothers Concert benefiting Salvation Army.
WHEN: Doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $10 general admission. Available at east Muskogee branch American Bank of Oklahoma, 2401 Chandler Road, or at Eventbrite.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-swon-brothers-a-concert-benefiting-the-salvation-army-of-muskogee-tickets-210891079897?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
