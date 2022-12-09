Swon Brothers host free concert to benefit Salvation Army

Colton and Zach Swon have a special way of marking their 10th year of Salvation Army benefit concerts this year.
"This year, it's a free show," Colton said. "We've never done that. People have always had to buy tickets. Sponsors have been incredible this year. I am so proud of our hometown and the businesses that have gotten behind this."
Muskogee's Swon Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Muskogee Civic Center. Admission is a non-perishable food donation for The Salvation Army food pantry.
"We have complete faith and complete trust in our community to keep blessing The Salvation Army, keep those doors open, keep food in bellies," Colton said. "They're feeding people, they're clothing people, things people take for granted every day. The overall organization has been pretty incredible for people all over the world."
The concert will feature comedian Heather Land and singer Emily Ann Roberts.
Christie Biggs, concert organizer, said concert-goers have other ways to help The Salvation Army, including the Red Kettles for cash and coin donations.
"We will have souvenir cards with pictures of the Swon Brothers on them that have a QR code the people can scan and donate that way, as well," she said. "Because it's free, we hope to fill up this year."
Biggs said the Swons have been dedicated Salvation Army supporters for 10 years. They did that first fundraiser when they were local musicians seeking their big break.
One major break came in 2013 when the brothers placed third in the NBC singing competition "The Voice."
"We never dreamed it would continue for 10 years," Biggs said about the benefit concert. "As their success continues to grow, we had a thought they wouldn't be available for us. They've always been available for us. We're so excited to be able to do it for another year."
Colton, a Hilldale High graduate, said they plan their concert schedule around The Salvation Army benefit.
"This is not something that is optional," he said. "This is something that is necessary that we block off every year."
Zach said the past year has been a time for normalcy after the COVID pandemic. He said their father was hospitalized.
"We're taking a deeper dive into all aspects of our lives: Music, friends, family and it's been really good."
Colton said the year brought awesome musical advances. One came when one of their songs, "Body Language," became the title track for an album by Blake Shelton, the Swons' tutor on "The Voice."
The brothers also are diving deeper into producing.
Colton said they're working with current and upcoming musicians, including the duo Lazy Jane.
"And we really have a love of helping other artists see their vision and their dream," Colton said. "I like it just as much as making our own records. Being a young artist, especially a young artist, seeing their music come to life and the band gets into the studio, and you help them see that vision and hear their music come to life, there is no greater feeling."
The Swons also are working on an album that Zach said is "nothing but fun."
"We're going to be hitting the road pretty soon," the Oktaha High graduate said. "I'll be celebrating my 20th high school reunion."
If you go
WHAT: Swon Brothers concert benefitting Salvation Army.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.ADMISSION: Non-perishable food for The Salvation Army food pantry.
SAFETY PRECAUTION: No bags or purses are allowed during the concert.
