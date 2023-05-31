With its "Let's Dance" theme, this year's Symphony in the Park is geared to getting visitors on their feet.
Muskogee Community Band will present the Symphony at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Heights Park south green.
This year's concert will feature a variety of dance tunes, including several inviting audience participation.
"The Eclectic Dancers," led by Francie Martin, will help with some of the dances.
"We'll help with 'Boot Scootin' Boogie' and 'Cotton Eye Joe' and the chicken dance," Martin said, adding that some of the dancers had to refresh themselves on the steps.
"We've been practicing all of them, brushing up and trying to remember," Martin said.
Muskogee Community Band Director Bruce Thompson said the band also will play Latin American numbers and a cakewalk.
People also can expect disco hits from "Saturday Night Fever" and old style rock 'n' roll from "Grease."
Martin said her dancers will perform with the "Grease" medley.
"We will be dressed up, but we won't look like the Pink Ladies," she said.
Thompson said he expects concert-goers to know most of the songs.
"Or at least the styles we are playing," he said. "They'll have a good time."
He said the symphony, now in its 31st year, "gets people out of their houses."
"I kind of think it's like going back to the old days, when they had Sunday afternoon concerts," Thompson said. "It's just kind of a nostalgic thing, I think."
Community Band Executive Director Jerry Huffer said Symphony in the Park offers a great time for Muskogee to get together.
"We'll be playing some patriotic music to recognize the veterans, 'America the Beautiful' and 'Stars and Stripes' at the end," Huffer said. "We'll play a variety of marches."
The band also will play "Vignette de la Vie" by Ed Huckeby, which was commissioned to celebrate Huffer's 50 years as the Oklahoma Music Educators Association executive director.
Ten banners illustrating the "Let's Dance" theme will be auctioned during intermission. Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Events coordinator Joel Everett said the local artists were selected from among those who painted Azalea Festival banners earlier this year.
Concessions will be available. But many bring picnics. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
A fireworks show will highlight the concert's finale.
If you go
WHAT: Symphony in the Park "Let's Dance."
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: South Green, Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive. Rain location: Hatbox Event Center hangar, 640 S. 40th St.
ADMISSION: Free.
