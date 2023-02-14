Tahlequah Writers will meet from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, in the Rawls Room at Tahlequah Public Library. Feel free to bring a work-in-progress to share or a friend! Our Facebook page is Tahlequah Writers.
editor's pick
Tahlequah Writers to meet Saturday
- Submitted by Kris Cooper
-
-
