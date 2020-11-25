The VA Regional Office will be closed Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
During this time, both residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable. Pickup will resume Friday and Saturday. Holiday schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Thursday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Thursday.
These businesses and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday:
Federal, state and city offices, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
