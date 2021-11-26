Thanksgiving closings

The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed today.
During this time, both residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable today. Pickup will resume today and Saturday. Holiday schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
These businesses and offices will be closed today:
Federal, state and city offices, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed today.
