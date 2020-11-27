Thanksgiving Day closings

The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed Friday.
There will be no yard waste pick-up during this week.At the U.S. Post Office, office windows and post office boxes area will be open. Trash pickup will resume Friday and Saturday. Holiday schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
These businesses and offices will be closed Friday:
Federal, state and city offices, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed.
