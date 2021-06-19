Revelations 4:2, 3, 5, 6 — John says "and immediately I was in the spirit and behold a throne was set in Heaven and one sat on the throne and he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and sardius stone; and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald. And out of the throne proceeded lightning and thundering and voices; and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven spirits of God. And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal."
The first thing John saw in Heaven was a throne. The throne was not vacant but one sat upon it, upon whom to look was like looking at glistening gems, such as jasper and sardius. The occupant of the throne was no other then God himself. In Revelations 21:10-11, John, in describing the New Jerusalem says that its light is the glory of God, a light like unto a stone most precious, even like a jasper stone, clear as crystal. This corresponds with John's declaration in I John 1:5, that God is light.
Ezekiel, in describing his vision of the throne of God says, above the firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone and upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above it. And I saw as the color of amber as the appearance of fire found about within it. From the appearance of his loins even upwards and from the appearance of his loins even downward, I saw as it were the appearance of five and it had brightness round about as the appearance of the brightness round about. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the Lord (Ezekiel 126:28).
Now there are two things in Ezekiel's vision that correspond with John's vision of the throne of God. First, that the form of the one who sat on the throne could not be clearly distinguished or described, but that it was resplendent with light, which veiled the form or person; and secondly, that there was a rainbow round about the throne. The person of God then as he sits upon his throne, is veiled in a glory that can only be compared to the shining of some beautiful gem, but one of the remarkable things about the throne of God is that it is surrounded by a rainbow that is emerald in color.
The first mention we have in the Bible of a rainbow is in Genesis 9:13-17. I do set my bow in the cloud and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. A covenant that God would not destroy this earth again by a flood. But that rainbow was only semi-circular, such as we see in the heaven in summer after a shower. But the rainbow Ezekiel and John saw around the throne of God was full circular. In this world we see only half a rainbow or the half of things in Heaven we shall see the whole of things.
The rainbow is the sign of a covenant based on an accepted sacrifice of Noah (Genesis 8:20-22) and the rainbow about the throne of God is the sign of a covenant based on the accepted sacrifice of Christ on the cross. The difference between Noah's rainbow and the one around the throne of God is that Noah's is composed of the seven primary colors — red, orange, yellow, green, blue-indigo and violet, while the one around the throne of God is emerald. What does this circular green rainbow about the throne of God signify? It signifies that God is a covenant-keeping God, that his promises as the this earth shall be fulfilled even though he is about to bring a great judgment upon it. He will not destroy it, but it shall pass through those judgment safely. He will redeem it and bless it until its hills and valleys and plains shall teem with the green verdure, fruitful orchards and bountiful vineyards of the long millennial day that is to follow those judgments. If the rainbow did not encircle the throne as a halo, it might be its reflection in the sea if glass that appeared to John to be round.
The throne was not the throne of grace, for out of it proceeded lightning and thundering and voices that remind us of Mt. Sinai and proclaim it to be the "Throne of Judgment."
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
