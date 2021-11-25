The Imaginaries to play at the Roxy

Growing up in Oklahoma, Maggie McClure, of Norman, and Shane Henry from Verden, both caught the music bug early. McClure was given her first keyboard by her parents when she was only a year old, and at 8 she received her first karaoke machine singing to her favorites, Bonnie Raitt and Sarah McLachlan. She would later meet Raitt which made a huge impression on Maggie who didn’t truly find her voice until she was in middle school. She turned to music to help her find her way after her parents’ divorce and the passing of two grandparents over the course of the same year.
“Music became my only way to communicate and to make sense of what I was feeling when words alone were at most times too intimidating,” McClure said.
As a result, she began performing and playing in bands to make her dreams of singing, songwriting, and performing full time a reality. Since then, she has opened for Sara Bareilles and Walk Off The Earth. She also had a small recurring role on ABC's The Middle and was cast in the Disney show Violetta as the lead character's English singing voice (singing on 80 episodes). McClure also sang the national anthem at the first NBA playoff game in Oklahoma history with more than 18,000 people in attendance. She recently performed the official holiday halftime show at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks along with Henry.
Henry was 12 years old when his dad, who played guitar, made a point of exposing him to the Beatles, Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix. He took him to see two shows that changed his life: Tom Petty in Oklahoma City, and B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Bonnie Raitt at the Tulsa Blues Festival.
Inspired to learn guitar, Henry pursued the skill with a passion. At 19, Shane made the move north to Minneapolis to work and record with songwriter/producer Kevin Bowe and from there, his career took off. He played 30 dates on tour with B.B. King and also toured with Etta James, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Johnny Winter, Edwin McCain, the Neville Brothers, and Grand Funk Railroad to name a few.
The Imaginaries will perform in what they have dubbed A Muskogee Christmas, at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Roxy Theater. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at EVENTBRITE or by phone at (918) 684-6366.
If you go
WHAT: The Imaginaries.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
ADMISSION: $20 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or by phone at (918) 684-6366.
