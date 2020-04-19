The Last Church Age: Laodicean

Laodicean is a compound word, and it has more than one meaning: #1 Lukewarm; #2 The right of the people.
At the beginning of the 19th century, a preacher from England came to America and he made a statement that our democratic form of government would fall and that it would set in order the lukewarm condition of the church in America and that all countries that had tried a democratic form of government because the "Right of the People" had failed.
In 1984, when Ronald Reagan was running for a second term, he made the same statement in a little different way. He said there would have to be a powerful world leader to deliver us from the democratic form of government that was "for the people and by the people." When I heard him say a powerful world leader, I said, "Ronnie, he's coming."
Paul wrote in II Thessalonians there are certain things that must happen before the man of sin will be revealed. II Thessalonians 2:3 says there will be a falling away and the man of sin will be revealed and the one who now holds lawlessness back will be taken out of the way. (II Thessalonians 2:7). There will be signs and lying wonders (II Thessalonians 2:9) and God will send a strong delusion upon those who refuse to love not the truth. (II Thessalonians 2:11) Paul writes that Christians should not expect the Lord to return until these things have occurred. In the meantime, Christians must work diligently to earn the bread they eat. (II Thessalonians 2:7)
I have been asked several times about this seventh verse: "For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way." Jesus said to the disciples (John 14:16 and 26) "I will pray to the father and he shall give you another comforter in the Holy Ghost, whom the father will send in my name. He shall teach you all things. The Holy Ghost is the one holding back the antichrist until the church is caught away. Then the evil one will be revealed."
The Holy Ghost is the third person of the God head or the trinity. No one can come to Jesus Christ to be saved until the Holy Ghost or the Holy Spirit convicts him and convinces him that he needs a savior for his soul, not his flesh. But he needs the convincing part to let the person or individual know that it is required for Salvation. Beginning with repentance of our past life to the Lord Jesus Christ, either at home or at church. The individual must confess until you feel the Lord has forgiven you. If you are sincere in your confession, you will feel it in your spirit.
Then open your Bible to the book of Mark 7: 21-23. These verses are the guidelines for all Christians to eternal life. And to Galatians Chapter 5: 18-21, this is to the gentile world. Paul writes to the Romans in chapter 10, verse 9, "if thou shalt confess with thy mouth to the Lord Jesus Christ and tell him you are sorry for all of your past sinful life, he is just and faithful to forgive you."
But if the devil does trip you up and you do sin, don't give up, got to I John 2:1 where John tells us we have an advocate with the Father. Tell hm we are sorry and he will forgive you.
God Bless.
