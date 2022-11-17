The board members of the Thompson House are preparing for Victorian Christmas which will be held Dec. 2-4, at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. Times for the sale are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Admission is $1.
Christmas gifts, craft and unique items, decorations, pecans, pepper-jelly, and baked goods will be for sale. The event is the major fundraiser of the year.
The home is available for tours and rentals. The new general contact phone number is (918) 348-1276. Leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible. Additional parking for events at the Thompson is available at Crossroads Ministries to the west of the house. Parking is no longer allowed in the old Reasor's parking lot across the street. Meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at 5:30, except for December, at the house and are open to the public.
