The Thompson House is a historic home in Tahlequah. It belonged to Joseph M. Thompson, a prominent Cherokee physician. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you are interested in historical preservation and your local community, this may be a chance for you to help out and spread the word about the importance of preserving the past for future generations.
A docent training session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. The time will be determined after they get a count of how many are interested. Call (918) 458-9406 to sign up. Leave your name and a brief message, and someone will return your call as soon as possible.
The house is also available for tours and rentals. The Thompson House is a 501 C3, nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for the restoration and upkeep of the house. This is accomplished through fundraisers, donations, and memberships. Call (918) 207-2936, (918) 931-2269 or (918) 456-3554 for tours, rental costs and other information. Memberships are $15 for individual memberships, $25 for business memberships. The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., 300 S. College Ave. Meetings are open to the public. To join the Thompson House, send a check to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, Oklahoma 74465. Contact information: ThompsonHouseTahlequah@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.