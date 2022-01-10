Three Forks History: Agency established Muskogee as a federal town

When the Five Tribes were removed from their homelands in the southeast, the federal government established agencies for each tribe in their respective nations. These agencies helped the tribes with their settlement in their new homes and provided supplies and payments. The Creek Agency was originally located at Three Forks but later moved to the Fern Mountain area. The town that grew around it was called Creek Agency.
After the Civil War, the work of the agent changed more toward administration of funds and law enforcement. In 1874, the Indian Commissioner decided to combine the five agencies into one. It was called the Consolidated Agency at first, but the name was soon changed to the Union Agency. The government chose to place this agency at a central location among the tribes.
Three miles west of the new town of Muskogee on the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, a native sandstone building was completed in 1876. It sat on a hill that quickly came to be called Agency Hill. The Union agent and two clerks were responsible for 55,000 tribal members and more than 26 million acres of land.
Though it had a prominent location that could be seen for miles, the agency was deemed too isolated. Within a year of completing the building, the agent and his staff moved into rented space in the Turner Hardware building in downtown Muskogee. Conducting business on behalf of the federal government, the Union Agency established Muskogee as a federal town.
From 1874 through the 1890s, the agency distributed annuity payments, resolved disputes within and among the tribes and tried to keep intruders out of the territory. When the Curtis Act dissolved tribal governments in 1898, the Agency took on more responsibilities including selling townsite lots, approving mineral leases and paying royalties, and overseeing guardianships.
As the government worked on enrolling tribal members and allotting the millions of acres of tribal land in Oklahoma, the Union Agency staff grew to over 150 individuals. When the federal building was completed in 1915, the Agency moved into offices there. It was a major employer in Muskogee, along with the Dawes Commission, and at one point gave the town more federal workers than any other city outside of Washington, D.C.
In 1949, the Agency, then called the Five Civilized Tribes Agency, was merged with the Muskogee office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In addition to serving the Five Tribes, the agency also served 10 other tribes in eastern Oklahoma. Muskogee’s place in tribal matters gave it the nickname of the Indian Capital of the World.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.