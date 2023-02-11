Three Forks History: Brothers considered for Senate appointment

It was New Year’s Day in 1963, and the University of Oklahoma football team was playing Alabama at the Orange Bowl in Miami. In attendance at the game was Oklahoma’s governor, J. Howard Edmondson of Muskogee. Also at the game that day was the President of the United States – John F. Kennedy.
Sometime during the first half of the game Governor Edmondson was informed that Oklahoma’s senior senator, Robert S. Kerr, had died of an apparent heart attack. Likely a member of the governor’s staff had been monitoring the news wires. At half time, Edmondson informed the President of the powerful senator’s passing.
While there is no record of their conversation, it is also likely that the governor and the President discussed who would complete the senator’s term in Congress. As governor, Edmondson could appoint someone to fill the seat.
As soon as news of Kerr’s death was reported, speculation arose about his replacement. Three names were being discussed – Robert Kerr, Jr., Governor Edmondson and the governor’s brother Ed Edmonson who represented Oklahoma’s Second District in the House.
Because Governor Edmondson would soon be replaced by Henry Bellmon, a Republican, the governor had only nine days to name a replacement for Senator Kerr if he wished to guarantee the seat would remain in Democratic hands. When Kennedy attended Kerr’s funeral in Oklahoma City, Edmondson again met with the President, this time with Lieutenant Governor George Nigh. The three men worked out a plan.
Governor Edmondson resigned from office since he could not appoint himself to the Senate seat. Nigh became Oklahoma’s governor to fill the last few days of Edmondson’s term. As governor, Nigh appointed J. Howard Edmondson to complete Senator Kerr’s term in office. Then Nigh was replaced by Bellmon and was sworn in for another term as lieutenant governor.
Edmondson served in the Senate until a special election for the seat was held in May of 1964. He was defeated in this election by state senator Fred Harris who would serve until 1966, then be re-elected for another term in the Senate.
Howard Edmondson never held office again but went into private law practice. His brother Ed Edmondson served in Congress until 1973.
