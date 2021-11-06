Three Forks History: Buffalo decimated by overhunting

In their removal treaties, the Five Tribes had been granted all the land that makes up Oklahoma with the exception of the Panhandle, but they never occupied more than half. Millions of acres in the western sections of Indian Territory continued to serve as the hunting grounds for the Plains tribes well into the latter half of the 1800s.
Even after the Civil War, great herds of buffalo still roamed through the western lands of the Cherokees, Creeks and Chickasaws. Many acres of land were also leased by the tribes to cattlemen from Texas for grazing their herds. The land was open and unfenced and often served as winter camp for tribes such as the Comanche, Kiowa, Cheyenne and Arapaho.
In the treaties signed by the Five Tribes in 1866, much of these western expanses of land were ceded back to the federal government. The United States wasted no time in finding a use for this land. In 1867, Indian commissioners called for a council with all the Plains tribes at Medicine Lodge, Kansas, near the Oklahoma border. At this council the tribes agreed to settle upon reservations in western Indian Territory.
But reservation boundaries meant little to the Plains Indians who had for generations followed the buffalo – the American bison – in the annual migration across the prairie. These nations continued to hunt the buffalo, leaving their reservations to do so. But each year, the hunt was less successful as the mighty herds were greatly reduced in number by the wanton hunting by sportsmen along the railroad lines.
The railroads encouraged the wholesale destruction of the majestic beasts. The invention of the high-powered repeating rifle made hunting the massive animals less sport and more slaughter. As many as 75,000 bison were killed in the winter of 1872-73 on the plains of Kansas.
In 1878, the Plains Indians left their reservations in Indian Territory and went on one of their last buffalo hunts. They returned to their homes with only a few buffalo robes. The great beast of the prairie had been decimated, and the way of life on the Great American Plains came to an end. Though the western tribes would attempt to hunt in later years, these hunts were unsuccessful.
By 1890, it was thought that not a single buffalo roamed in the wild. Fortunately, some of the large animals were kept by zoos and traveling Wild West shows. These would become the start of new bison herds that continue to grow on prairie preserves across the West today.
