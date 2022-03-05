Three Forks History: Cherokee students nicknamed “Rosebuds”

On May 7, 1851, the Cherokee Nation opened its Female Seminary and marked the occasion with a dedication ceremony. This boarding school for Cherokee girls was located north of the community of Park Hill. The seminary was a three-story brick structure where the girls received a challenging and classical high school education.
Students were required to pass an entrance exam, and their tuition was covered by the tribe. Most of the girls came from mixed-blood families and many of them became teachers in the Cherokee Nation’s education system. The long-time principal of the Cherokee Female Seminary was Florence Wilson, a strict but fair disciplinarian. Her students were expected to take a daily dose of sulphur mixed with molasses and to complete a three-mile walk each day.
The Female Seminary was closed during the Civil War and the buildings on campus were left nearly in ruins by the time the war ended. The Cherokee Nation was unable to rebuild the Female Seminary until a decade later. Students were then required to pay tuition to attend the boarding school.
The seminary students produced their own school newspaper that was printed in both English and Cherokee. The paper was called the “Wreath of Rose Buds” and by extensions the students themselves came to be called the Rosebuds. The student newspaper reported on happenings at the school and was published once per session.
One item that regularly received coverage in the “Wreath of Rose Buds” was the year-end picnic held on or near May 7, the anniversary date for the school’s opening. The first such event was held on May 7, 1855, but the tradition continued for many years afterward.
The student paper reported on the 1855 ceremony. The students gathered baskets of flowers to decorate tables set up in a grove of trees near the school. The students, faculty and board members then marched to the idyllic setting. After a few speeches, the participants enjoyed their picnic lunch.
Of course, all celebrations ended for the duration of the war and until the school could be rebuilt. But in 1877, the Rosebuds once again joined with the students at the Cherokee Male Seminary to celebrate the May 7 event. From area newspapers, many accounts indicate that this yearly celebration continued for at least 20 years and was considered a highlight of the spring season for Cherokee families.
After Oklahoma statehood, the annual picnic became a school reunion, bringing many former Rosebuds back to their alma mater. A number of prominent women in the Cherokee Nation received their education at the Female Seminary and looked back fondly on their days as Rosebuds.
