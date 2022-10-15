Three Forks History: Choctaws coined the phrase “Trail of Tears”

The government policy of Indian Removal had existed in some form from the time of the presidency of George Washington. The policy became a real possibility when President Jefferson completed the Louisiana Purchase and doubled the size of the U.S. It was under President Andrew Jackson that the Indian Removal Act of 1830 made this policy a law.
Even before 1830, government officials were working to induce the Five Tribes of the southeastern states to sign removal treaties. The Choctaws of Mississippi had signed such a treaty in 1820 and were ceded land between the Arkansas and Red Rivers in what was then Arkansas Territory. A small number of that tribe moved west, but the majority of Choctaws remained in Mississippi.
In 1830, the Choctaws signed a second removal treaty at Dancing Rabbit Creek. By the following winter, the Mississippi tribe was moving west in large groups of around 1,000 people each. One such group was caught in a freak blizzard in Mississippi as they walked across that state. Dozens succumbed to the cold and to disease and they were forced to bury their dead along the trail marked with bloody footprints.
The Arkansas Gazette newspaper, published in Little Rock at that time, quoted a Choctaw leader who called their march “a trail of tears and death.” This is the first known recorded use of the term “trail of tears.”
Some of the Choctaw groups migrating west walked most of the way while others were crowded onto steamboats well beyond safe capacities. All of the Five Tribes suffered great loss on their journeys west. The Choctaws lost around 2,500 individuals to death from exposure and disease.
The first agency for the Choctaws was established at the abandoned garrison at Fort Smith. By this time, all of the soldiers had been transferred from Fort Smith to Fort Gibson or Fort Towson down on the Red River.
Major Francis Armstrong was appointed the government agent to the Choctaws. He established his agency at a location about 20 miles farther west on the south side of the Arkansas River. Here he distributed the supplies and annuity payments owed the Choctaws. They called the agency Skullyville – a term derived from the Choctaw word for money.
Choctaw leader David Folsom had sent a plea to the mission society that had placed missionaries among them in Mississippi. Folsom asked that these missionaries accompany them west, and several of them did.
Folsom understood the strength the neighborhood churches and schools could offer the Choctaw people. Thus, churches and schools were quickly re-established in their new homeland in Indian Territory. These familiar institutions helped the people recover from their long and difficult “trail of tears.”
