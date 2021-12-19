Three Forks History: Christmas crossing brought Muskogee’s beginnings

The 1866 Reconstruction Treaties signed by the Five Tribes had cleared the way for a north-south railroad to cross through their nations. Railroad officials building lines in Missouri and Kansas had their eyes on the lucrative cattle market in Texas. But to get to that market, the lines would have to cross through Indian Territory.
Since the tribes had agreed to allow only one railroad to be built to Texas, in 1870 there was a frantic race of railroad construction by three different lines in Kansas. The government had signaled to these builders that the first line to reach the Kansas-Cherokee Nation border would be the line allowed through.
The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad (MKT) reached Chetopa, Kansas, first and was certified as the winner of this railroad race. In the spring of 1871, the MKT entered the Cherokee Nation and began the task of laying a rail line through a sparsely settled area.
Residents of the territory watched the progress with interest and in some cases with animosity. Everyone knew the railroad would change Indian Territory. Some saw this as progress, some saw it as destruction.
As the MKT or Katy workers pushed the rail line southwestward, they followed the old Texas Road and Shawnee Cattle Trail. Since the railroads were in the business of building towns alongside their rail line, several communities sprang up wherever the MKT workers placed a fuel or freight depot. Towns such as Vinita, Pryor Creek and Chouteau mark their beginning in 1871 with the arrival of the Katy.
The ribbons of steel reached the Three Forks area in the fall of 1871. The work already had been slow for the rail line, but because two bridges had to be built at the Three Forks, progress slowed even more. The engineers had planned to have the second bridge, over the Arkansas River, to be completed by Oct. 1, but several mishaps kept the workers from meeting this deadline. It was nearly Christmas before the Arkansas bridge was completed.
This milestone put the MKT Railroad halfway through the territory. To mark this important occasion, officials planned to send a Katy engine across the newly completed bridge on Christmas Day 1871. With much fanfare, the workers cheered the spectacle of the large engine chugging across the bridge. A week later, with just as much fanfare, the same engine pulled into a depot named Muscogee Station on New Year’s Day 1872.
And with that, the town of Muscogee (now Muskogee) was born 150 years ago. It was destined to become an important town in Indian Territory and would soon be called the Indian Capital.
