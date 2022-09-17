Three Forks History: County seat fights were not uncommon

One of the tasks of the writers of the Oklahoma Constitution in 1907 was the designation of counties and county seats. This was a contentious undertaking since everyone serving on the counties committee had an opinion about boundary lines and principal cities. These members were subject, no doubt, to numerous requests from the leaders of the various towns being considered for the prestigious and profitable role as the location for county offices.
To try to satisfy the many different interests, the committee allowed for elections within each county to be held after statehood. They would put the matter to a vote of the people. Of the 77 counties in Oklahoma, 72 held elections within a few years after statehood. In each instance the residents of one or more towns in a county challenged the officially designated county seat.
Bristow challenged Sapulpa for Creek County, Coweta challenged Wagoner in Wagoner County, Westville challenged Stilwell in Adair County and Jay challenged Grove in Delaware County to name just a few. Since in most cases the counties committee had chosen the largest town in the county to place its government, few of these elections changed the location of the county seat.
Some of these disputes were quite heated before, during and after the vote. In the Creek County election, both Bristow and Sapulpa residents courted the votes of the folks in Keifer where there were apparently several illegal taverns in operation. Keifer had very little law enforcement and the joint operators (and likely their patrons) favored Bristow because its police force was farther away from their town than Sapulpa’s was. The matter ended up in court and Keifer’s votes were all thrown out leaving Sapulpa as the county seat.
In two cases, the county fight turned violent and gunfire was exchanged. In Delaware County, Jay and Grove were on the ballot and Jay won, overturning the county committee’s decision. The problem was that Jay existed as two towns called Old Jay and New Jay. So a line was drawn down the road that divided the two towns and around 500 shots were fired before the matter was settled and New Jay secured the county courthouse.
The McIntosh County dispute was the only one that ended with someone being killed. The counties committee had recommended Checotah for the county seat, but the full convention delegates chose Eufaula.
In the election, Checotah won the vote, and several men from that town traveled by train to Eufaula to seize the county records. Eufaula residents realized what was happening and gathered with guns. Two men were killed before cooler heads prevailed. Another vote gave the county seat to Eufaula.
Some of the disputes lasted for years, but eventually the dust settled and county seats have remained the same for nearly 100 years.
